Can you help these dogs and cats find a new home?

Can you help Reggie and Buster find new homes? RSPCA Southridge

It's two homeless dogs and a couple of adorable cats looking for new owners in our regular RSPCA Southridge rehoming appeal this week.

Buster the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge Buster the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Buster the dog, crossbreed Reggie, and Jacob and Simba the cats are our quartet of pets in need of new homes.

● Buster is a 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who came to Southridge as he was advertised on social media looking for a home and unfortunately did not get along with his new owner's dog.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre said: "He is a friendly boy, who can be a little nervous of new people at first, but once he is sure of someone, he is incredibly affectionate and loves cuddles."

Buster is described as "an active boy" who loves his walks and playing ball games, especially with a football.

Can you provide Reggie the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge Can you provide Reggie the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

He will need a calm, adult-only, pet-free home with owners who will take him to training classes.

"He is a fantastic boy who will be a great pet," added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

● Reggie is a handsome one-year-old crossbreed who came to Southridge through no fault of his own.

"He is an affectionate boy who can be a little nervous at first but has a lot of love to give once he gets to know you," said a spokeswoman.

Simba the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge Simba the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Reggie loves his walks and will need an active, experienced owner who is willing to take him to training classes.

He can live with children of 16 years plus and may be able to live with a cat.

"Reggie is a playful, lovely boy who is eager to please," added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

● Jacob and Simba are a gorgeous pair of two-year-old cats looking for their forever home together.

Can you provide Jacob the cat with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge Can you provide Jacob the cat with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

The RSPCA Southridge spokeswoman said: "These two charming boys have a good bond which is why they must be homed with each other.

"They are very friendly, active and playful with each other and their two-legged companions."

She added: "Simba at first can be a bit shy, however once he trusts you he soon comes out of his shell."

Both Jacob and Simba love being stroked and being made a fuss of.

They have previously lived with children and a dog and so can be rehomed with children and a calm dog who is used to cats. They will need outside access to a secure garden for exploring.

The Southridge spokeswoman added: "They are lovely cats and will be a great addition to the family."

● If you are interested in rehoming any of the pets featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm. Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk