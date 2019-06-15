Can you provide cute kittens at RSPCA Southridge with a new home?

Can you provide a home for kittens Peggy, Dotty and Patsy? Picture: RSPCA Southridge RSPCA Southridge

A trio of cute kittens - including a one-eyed cat - are this week's pets looking for new homes in our regular RSPCA Southridge's appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you provide a home for Peggy the kitten who has only one eye? Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Can you provide a home for Peggy the kitten who has only one eye? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Dotty, Patsy and Peggy are a gorgeous trio of domestic shorthair kittens who are looking for their forever home together.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: "Sadly, these three girls were found huddled by a car by a member of public and subsequently bought to the centre.

"Because of the way they were found we do not want to separate them as we feel it would be unfair on them and so must be homed together."

They are described as being "very inquisitive, active and affectionate girls" who enjoy playing with their toys and each other.

Can you provide a home for Patsy the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Can you provide a home for Patsy the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

"Unfortunately, poor little Peggy only has one eye," added the Southridge spokeswoman.

"She had to have it removed, but she is recovering nicely and is coping well with the change."

As for the three homeless cats, the spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre said: "We feel that due to their history they would be better suited to a home with older, calmer children of secondary school age."

They could be rehomed with a calm dog that is used to living with cats.

Can you provide a home for Dotty the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Can you provide a home for Dotty the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

They will require outside access to a secure garden to explore and sunbathe in when they are old enough to go outside.

The spokeswoman added: "As they are still kittens, they will need someone at home most of the day to make sure they stay out of trouble!

"Peggy, Patsy and Dotty are energetic, excitable girls who will need and want lots of interaction from their new owner.

You may also want to watch:

"They are such lovely girls and really deserve a loving forever home with a family to call their own."

● If you are interested in rehoming the kittens, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk