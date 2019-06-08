Can you provide a home for 'loving' dogs Cassie and Max?

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Yorkshire Terriers Cassie and Max are looking for a home together. RSPCA Southridge

An adorable pair of Yorkshire Terriers currently at RSPCA Southridge are looking for a new home together.

Pebbles the cat, and Cassie and Max the dogs are this week's trio of pets looking for new homes in RSPCA Southridge's regular appeal.

● Cassie and Max are a pair of one-year-old Yorkshire Terriers.

They are both loving, friendly dogs, according to RSPCA Southridge.

Cassie the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Cassie the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

However, Cassie is a little more timid around people but is slowly gaining confidence.

"They both enjoy sitting on your lap getting cuddles," said a Southridge spokeswoman.

"We are unsure if Cassie and Max have been walked much, so they will need a patient owner who will not only give them plenty of time to settle but will also get them used to the lead and walking."

Max the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Max the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

She added: "They will need a calm, quiet home with older children of 14 plus, and will make a fantastic addition to the family."

● Pebbles is a gorgeous two-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who was unfortunately found as a stray and so bought into Southridge.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, said: "She is a very friendly, sweet girl.

Pebbles the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Pebbles the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

"However, she is an independent cat and does not want to be cuddled all the time and will tell you when she has had enough."

Pebbles may be able to live with another cat or a calm dog used to cats.

She enjoys being outside and so requires outside access for exploring and sunbathing in warm weather.

The Southridge spokeswoman added: "As she can be cheeky, she would be better suited to a home with older children of 16 plus.

"Pebbles is full of character and has spent enough time fending for herself.

"She deserves a loving home, and sofa, to call her own."

● If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.

