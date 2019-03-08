Can you help abandoned Buzz the dog find a new home?

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home:

An abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier currently at RSPCA Southridge is looking for a new home.



Buzz the dog, Bella the cat, and Scratch and Sniff the rats are this week's quartet of pets looking for new homes in our regular RSPCA Southridge appeal.

● Buzz is a handsome two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who sadly was abandoned.

He is described as a "very friendly boy" who loves going on long walks and playing ball games.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: "He can sometimes be a little wary of new people and gets over excited at times.



"Buzz enjoys interacting with other dogs and would benefit from training classes."

He is looking for an adult-only home with someone at home most of the day.

"He is a fantastic boy and deserves a forever home where he will never be let down again," added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

● Bella is a gorgeous six-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who unfortunately has been at Southridge for quite some time now.

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home: Bella the cat is looking for a new home

The Southridge spokeswoman said: "She is a sweet girl but is very independent and does not always want a fuss."

She is looking for an adult-only home and may be able to live with another cat or a calm dog for company.

Bella requires outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing.

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home: Rats Scratch and Sniff

"She is a really lovely girl full of character and it is time she finds a loving forever home to call her own," added the spokeswoman for the centre in Packhorse Lane.

● Scratch and Sniff are a cute pair of one year old domestic rats looking for a home together.

They are friendly boys looking for a home with older children in a large cage with plenty of toys.

They require regular gentle handling.

A Southridge spokeswoman said: "Rats are fun pets and this pair will make a great addition to the family."

● If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.