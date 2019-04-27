Advanced search

Can you provide a home for 'intelligent boy' Shadow?

27 April, 2019 - 11:01
Can you provide Shadow the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA

An “affectionate” and “intelligent” Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Shadow is among this week’s pets looking for new homes in our regular RSPCA Southridge appeal.

Shadow the dog and cats Lucky and Winnie are this week's trio looking for new owners in our RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

• Shadow is a handsome six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who arrived at Southridge through no fault of his own.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre said: “Shadow is a very affectionate, friendly boy who just wants to be around his human companions and loves going on walks.”

Shadow requires an adult-only home where he will be the only pet.

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Lucky the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCARSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Lucky the cat is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

He will need to go to training classes to learn how to better socialise with other dogs.

“Shadow is an intelligent boy who is eager to please, he just needs a family to devote his attention to,” added the Southridge spokeswoman.

• Lucky is a gorgeous one-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who came to Southridge from a multi-cat home.

A spokeswoman for the Packhorse Lane centre said: “He is a very timid boy who needs time and patience to settle into a new environment.

“He requires a quiet, calm, adult-only home and could live with another cat.”

He will need outside access to a secure garden.

“Lucky has had an unlucky start to life,” added the Southridge spokeswoman.

“It is about time he finds a loving home!”

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Winnie the cat is looking for a new owner. Picture: RSPCARSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Winnie the cat is looking for a new owner. Picture: RSPCA

• Winnie is a beautiful seven-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who was sadly found as a stray.

She is described as “a very shy girl”, with the spokeswoman added: “She will need an understanding owner who will give her plenty of time to settle into her new home.”

Winnie needs to be the only pet in a quiet adult household with outside access to a secure garden.

The RSPCA Southridge spokeswoman added: “Winnie is so unsettled and really deserves to find a loving forever home.”

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.

