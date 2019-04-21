Can you provide a home for 'timid' trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA Southridge

Three ‘nervous’ young Siamese cats at RSPCA Southridge are looking for a new home together.

Mulan, Mei and Mushu are described as “very timid”.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane said: “Sadly these three pals have come from a multi-cat household and seem to have had very little human interaction and as a result are very timid and rely on each other.

“Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a quiet, calm and patient owner who will allow them the time they need to settle and will help them learn to trust people.”

She added: “Siamese cats are known to be very affectionate cats, and over time these three will hopefully be the same.”

Due to their nervous nature they would prefer to be the only pets in the home.

“They will need outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing once settled,” added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

• If you are interested in rehoming the Siamese cats, or any of the animals at Southridge, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.