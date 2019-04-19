Can you provide “affectionate girl” Ruby with a new home?

Ruby the dog is looking for a new home in RSPCA Southridge's weekly homing appeal.

Can you provide a retirement home for an “affectionate” Mastiff dog?

Can you provide Ruby the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Can you provide Ruby the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA

Ruby is a gorgeous nine-year-old Mastiff who came to RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar through no fault of her own.

A spokeswoman for the centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, said: “Although Ruby is an older girl she is very young at heart and really enjoys running around, playing ball games and going for long walks.

“Ruby is an affectionate, friendly girl who loves meeting people, getting cuddles and having her belly rubbed.”

She may be able to live with a calm dog providing introductions at the RSPCA centre go well, and could live with children of 12 years plus.

The RSPCA spokeswoman added: “Ruby deserves to live out her golden years in a loving forever home and would make a great addition to the family.”

• If you are interested in rehoming Ruby, or any of the other animals at Southridge, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.