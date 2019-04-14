Advanced search

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

14 April, 2019 - 11:06
Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

RSPCA Southridge

A ‘friendly giant’ Rottweiler dog named Fluffy is among this week’s pets at RSPCA Southridge looking for new owners in our regular Find Me A Home appeal.

Can you provide Fluffy the dog with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Handsome Fluffy is a two-year-old male Rottweiler.

He finds himself at RSPCA Southridge due to an increase in his owner’s working hours.

A Southridge spokeswoman described him as “a friendly giant” who loves to play, enjoys training and going for long walks.

She continued: “Fluffy is clever and knows some commands including sit, stay and rollover.

RSPCA Find Me A HomeRSPCA Find Me A Home

“He will need his new owner to continue his training.”

Fluffy gets on well with other dogs but needs an experienced adult home where someone is around for most of the day.

He will also need a large secure garden with 6ft fences.

“If you could offer Fluffy a forever, loving home please get in touch or visit the centre,” added the RSPCA representative.

Are you able to rehome Torode the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

• Also looking for a new home is Torode the cat.

Sweet Torode is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair crossbreed who was found in London as a stray.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane said: “Torode hasn’t had much love and attention from people before, so is a little timid at the moment.

“For this reason we are looking for a very patient and loving adult home for him.”

RSPCARSPCA

She added: “He is responding really well to our gentle and kind handling and is getting used to us.”

Torode will need access to the outdoors in his new home.

“He really deserves to have a home to call his own,” added the Southridge spokeswoman.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.

