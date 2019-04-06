Advanced search

Can you help Bonnie and Clyde find a new home?

06 April, 2019 - 12:02
RSPCA Find Me A Home: Can you find a home for Bonnie the pig? Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

RSPCA Southridge.

Can you provide a home for a pair of pot-bellied pigs?

Bonnie and Clyde are a gorgeous pair of four-year-old pigscurrently at RSPCA Southridge.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane said: “They originally came in as youngsters having been found in a garden, after presumably being thrown over the fence.

“They found a new home, but sadly were returned as they were scrapping with each other.

“Although they were brought back for not getting along, we ideally would like to rehome them together and are slowly working on reintroducing them.”

Bonnie and Clyde are described as “very friendly, intelligent pigs”.

They love people and will need regular interaction to keep them mentally stimulated and happy.

The RSPCA spokeswoman added: “They require a spacious, purpose-built pen and shelter with lots of things to play with, and most of all loads of love.”

• Also looking for a new home is Fina the cat.

She is a beautiful four-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who was unfortunately unwanted by her previous owner.

The RSPCA Southridge spokeswoman said: “Fina is a very sweet girl, who can be timid to begin with.

“She will need a patient and understanding owner who will give her plenty of time to settle into her new surroundings.”

She could live with quiet, sensible teenagers who will respect her space, and may be able to live with another cat and calm dog.

Fina requires outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing in warm weather.

“Fina is such a lovely girl who really could make a fantastic family pet,” added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the other animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

