Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pony Lilly looking for a new home after fighting for her life

30 March, 2019 - 12:01
Poor Lilly the pony was emanciated and starving when she was taken in by the RSPCA.

Poor Lilly the pony was emanciated and starving when she was taken in by the RSPCA.

RSPCA Southridge.

After fighting for her life, a “sweet and cheeky” pony that was emaciated when she was taken into the RSPCA’s care is now looking for a loving new home.

Having recovered from her ordeal, Lilly the pony is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.Having recovered from her ordeal, Lilly the pony is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Lilly is a pretty five-year-old New Forest crossbreed mare who is approximately 13.3 hh.

She came into RSPCA emaciated, starving and fighting for her life.

A RSPCA Southridge spokesman said: “Her recovery took a long time but she is now ready for her new home.

“She is full of character, sweet and very cheeky.”

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Lilly the pony is looking for a new home. RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Lilly the pony is looking for a new home.

Lilly is good to groom, though can sometimes be a bit fidgety, good to lead, tie up, good for the farrier and to catch.

“She is very intelligent and has even learnt how to open gates,” said the RSPCA spokeswoman.

“She likes to have fun with her friends in the field.”

Lilly is learning to work well on the lunge line and is starting to get used to wearing a bridle.

RSPCA Find Me A HomeRSPCA Find Me A Home

The Southridge spokeswoman said: “We are looking for an experienced, understanding, and loving home for Lilly as she has had a very tough start.”

She added that Lilly is very good to load into both a trailer and lorry.

Lilly is microchipped, passported, fully vaccinated and up to date on her teeth, worming and farrier.

She does have some medical issues that can be discussed at the Packhorse Lane centre near Potters Bar.

RSPCARSPCA

The RSPCA representative added: “Lilly will need gentle handling with an experienced owner.

“She will need to be rehomed as a companion pony only or as an in-hand show pony.

“If you think you could offer Lilly a loving, forever home please get in touch.”

• If you are interested in rehoming Lilly, or any of the other animals at Southridge, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delays to Great Northern trains due to trespassing at Welwyn Garden City

There are delays on Great Northern trains due to a trespasser at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Pony Lilly looking for a new home after fighting for her life

Poor Lilly the pony was emanciated and starving when she was taken in by the RSPCA.

Four-vehicle collision on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic officers dealt with a four-vehicle crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Delays on Great Northern and Thameslink train lines after incident at Kings Cross

Services are disrupted on Thameslink and Great Northern trains going to and from London Kings Cross. Picture: Nick Gill

Cabbies protest outside council offices against taxi rank proposal

Taxi drivers, union representatives and Labour party campaigners protested outside Welwyn Hatfield Council offices on Monday night. Picture: supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists