Pony Lilly looking for a new home after fighting for her life

Poor Lilly the pony was emanciated and starving when she was taken in by the RSPCA. RSPCA Southridge.

After fighting for her life, a “sweet and cheeky” pony that was emaciated when she was taken into the RSPCA’s care is now looking for a loving new home.

Having recovered from her ordeal, Lilly the pony is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge. Having recovered from her ordeal, Lilly the pony is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Lilly is a pretty five-year-old New Forest crossbreed mare who is approximately 13.3 hh.

She came into RSPCA emaciated, starving and fighting for her life.

A RSPCA Southridge spokesman said: “Her recovery took a long time but she is now ready for her new home.

“She is full of character, sweet and very cheeky.”

Lilly is good to groom, though can sometimes be a bit fidgety, good to lead, tie up, good for the farrier and to catch.

“She is very intelligent and has even learnt how to open gates,” said the RSPCA spokeswoman.

“She likes to have fun with her friends in the field.”

Lilly is learning to work well on the lunge line and is starting to get used to wearing a bridle.

The Southridge spokeswoman said: “We are looking for an experienced, understanding, and loving home for Lilly as she has had a very tough start.”

She added that Lilly is very good to load into both a trailer and lorry.

Lilly is microchipped, passported, fully vaccinated and up to date on her teeth, worming and farrier.

She does have some medical issues that can be discussed at the Packhorse Lane centre near Potters Bar.

The RSPCA representative added: “Lilly will need gentle handling with an experienced owner.

“She will need to be rehomed as a companion pony only or as an in-hand show pony.

“If you think you could offer Lilly a loving, forever home please get in touch.”

• If you are interested in rehoming Lilly, or any of the other animals at Southridge, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk