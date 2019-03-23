Can you provide a home for ‘affectionate’ dog Patch?

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Can you provide Patch the dog with a new home? RSPCA Southridge

An ‘affectionate’ dog called Patch is one of this week’s featured pets looking for a new home in our regular RSPCA Southridge appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RSPCA Find Me A Home RSPCA Find Me A Home

Patch is a beautiful nine-year-old American Bulldog crossbreed who is at Southridge looking for a fresh start.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre said: “Patch is a very affectionate girl who loves people and cuddles and adores going on walks and playing ball games.”

She is looking for an experienced, adult-only home where she will be the only pet.

Her new owner must have a secure garden for off-lead exercise as elsewhere she must be kept on a lead at all times.

RSPCA RSPCA

“Patch really is a lovely girl and will make a great companion in her forever home,” added the Southridge spokeswoman.

• Ronnie is a handsome one-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has come from a multi-cat household and is now looking for a home of his own.

“He can be a little nervous at first, but is slowly gaining confidence, starting to enjoy being stroked and becoming more affectionate,” said the spokeswoman for the Packhorse Lane centre.

Ronnie needs a calm, quiet adult-only home with patient owners around most of the day.

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Ronnie the cat is looking for a new owner. RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Ronnie the cat is looking for a new owner.

He requires outside access to a secure garden to explore.

The Southridge spokeswoman added: “Ronnie is such a sweet boy who really deserves to find a loving new home.”

• Henry is a lovely cockerel who was unfortunately thrown over a fence into a garden.

He is looking for a home with other hens and plenty of space to roam freely with access to a secure shelter and grass.

RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Henry the cockerel is looking for a new home. RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal: Henry the cockerel is looking for a new home.

“Poor Henry needs some TLC with loving owners who will help him thrive in his new environment,” said the RSPCA spokeswoman.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk