Can you provide ‘energetic’ Cola the dog with a loving home?

16 March, 2019 - 12:01
RSPCA Southridge

An energetic dog named Cola is among this week’s pets looking for new homes at RSPCA Southridge in our regular rehoming appeal.

Beautiful Cola is a one-year-old female Belgian Malinois.

Cola is described as being “very energetic and intelligent” and despite her age she already knows lots of commands.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, said: “This lovely girl really enjoys having cuddles and belly rubs.

“Cola is bouncy and manic at times so it is really important that her new owner is familiar with the breed and will be able to provide Cola with enough mental and physical stimulation to meet her needs.”

Cola will need continued training, and training and socialisation classes will be a condition of her adoption.

She could live children over the age of 16 years who are used to large energetic dogs.

She needs a home with large secure garden.

“Please get in touch with the centre if you think you could offer her a loving, forever home,” added the Southridge spokeswoman.

• Lovely Lachlan is a one-year-old male domestic shorthair crossbreed.

A Southridge spokeswoman said: “Since arriving at the centre he has been very scared and nervous.

“He is slowly learning to trust us and he is growing in confidence.

“He needs very patient and experienced owners who are used to nervous cats, who will give him time to settle in and help him get over his distrust of humans.”

He needs access to the outside and needs to be the only pet in the home.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

Can you provide 'energetic' Cola the dog with a loving home?

