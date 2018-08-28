RSPCA appeal to find ‘friendly’ pair of dogs a new home

Can you provide a home for Suzie and Buzz the dogs? RSPCA

Can you provide a forever home for these “much-loved” and friendly family pets who need a new owner for the New Year?

Buzz and Suzie the dogs, and Frodo the cat are this week’s trio of pets looking for new owners in our regular RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Buzz and Suzie are a gorgeous pair of Jack Russells looking for their forever home together.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: “Unfortunately they were brought into the centre due to a decline in their owner’s health.

“Buzz and Suzie were much-loved family pets who are very friendly and are desperate to be a part of a family again.

“Although they have lived with children of all ages, we feel that they would be better suited to a calmer home with children of secondary school age as Buzz can be a little nervous at first.”

The Southridge spokeswoman added: “Suzie has limited vision, so she relies on Buzz to help her, but will need patient owners who will also help her get about when needed.

“These two are such a lovely pair who deserve to be in a home together.”

• Frodo the cat is a handsome two-year-old domestic shorthair who came to Southridge from a multi-cat household.

“Frodo is a very sweet and gentle boy who enjoys the company of our volunteers,” said the spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane.

“As Frodo has come from a busy household he would benefit from being rehomed to a calmer, quieter household with children of secondary school age.”

He will need patient owners as he could take some time to settle into his new life.

Frodo requires outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing in warmer weather.

“He is a charming boy who really does deserve a second chance,” said the Southridge spokeswoman.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured this week, the RSPCA centre in Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk