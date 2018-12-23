RSPCA appeal: Can you find a new home for ‘affectionate’ Joss?

Joss the dog is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal. RSPCA Southridge

Can you help Joss the Jack Russell find a loving new home?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Find Me A Home Find Me A Home

Joss the dog, Star the cat, and Molly and Matilda the degus are all looking for new owners in our regular RSPCA Southridge appeal.

Joss is a handsome nine-year-old Jack Russell who is looking for a new home.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: “Unfortunately his elderly owner became too ill to continue looking after him.

“He is a very friendly boy who would be best suited to an adult only home as the only pet.”

Star the cat is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal. Star the cat is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Joss would prefer someone around most of the day.

“He is an affectionate dog who loves cuddles and attention and enjoys his walks and playing in the compound,” added the RSPCA Southridge spokeswoman.

“If you think you could offer Joss a forever home he would love to meet you!”

Star is a beautiful five-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who was found as a stray.

RSPCA RSPCA

“Initially Star is quite shy, but with gentle handling she seems to enjoy being stroked and the attention,” said the spokeswoman for the centre in Packhorse Lane.

Star will need a quiet home with children of secondary school age with owners who will give her the time and space she needs to settle.

She will require outside access to a secure garden.

“Star is a lovely girl who is desperate for a second chance at finding happiness and a loving home,” added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

Molly and Matilda are looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal. Molly and Matilda are looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Molly and Matilda are a sweet pair of degus looking for their forever home together.

They will need regular, gentle handling and a large cage with lots of toys to play with.

Degus are naturally very active and inquisitive, so Matilda and Molly must get lots of physical and mental stimulation.

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured this week, the RSPCA centre in Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk