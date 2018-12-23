Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RSPCA appeal: Can you find a new home for ‘affectionate’ Joss?

23 December, 2018 - 10:00
Joss the dog is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Joss the dog is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

RSPCA Southridge

Can you help Joss the Jack Russell find a loving new home?

Find Me A HomeFind Me A Home

Joss the dog, Star the cat, and Molly and Matilda the degus are all looking for new owners in our regular RSPCA Southridge appeal.

Joss is a handsome nine-year-old Jack Russell who is looking for a new home.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: “Unfortunately his elderly owner became too ill to continue looking after him.

“He is a very friendly boy who would be best suited to an adult only home as the only pet.”

Star the cat is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.Star the cat is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Joss would prefer someone around most of the day.

“He is an affectionate dog who loves cuddles and attention and enjoys his walks and playing in the compound,” added the RSPCA Southridge spokeswoman.

“If you think you could offer Joss a forever home he would love to meet you!”

Star is a beautiful five-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who was found as a stray.

RSPCARSPCA

“Initially Star is quite shy, but with gentle handling she seems to enjoy being stroked and the attention,” said the spokeswoman for the centre in Packhorse Lane.

Star will need a quiet home with children of secondary school age with owners who will give her the time and space she needs to settle.

She will require outside access to a secure garden.

“Star is a lovely girl who is desperate for a second chance at finding happiness and a loving home,” added the RSPCA spokeswoman.

Molly and Matilda are looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.Molly and Matilda are looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Molly and Matilda are a sweet pair of degus looking for their forever home together.

They will need regular, gentle handling and a large cage with lots of toys to play with.

Degus are naturally very active and inquisitive, so Matilda and Molly must get lots of physical and mental stimulation.

If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured this week, the RSPCA centre in Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools

Shane's tools were stolen from his van in Mountway Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

RSPCA appeal: Can you find a new home for ‘affectionate’ Joss?

Joss the dog is looking for a new home in the RSPCA Southridge Find Me A Home appeal.

Popular librarian bid farewell by Brookmans Park students and parents

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO

Taste of France tucked away in rural Welwyn Hatfield setting

Welwyn Hatfield Times food columnist Becky Alexander visited the Waggoners in Brickwall Close, Ayot Green, Welwyn. Picture: Becky Alexander

DogFest to return to Knebworth with special guests Clare Balding and Noel Fitzpatrick

DogFest will return to Knebworth Park in 2019.

Festival favourite to return to Hatfield music event’s main stage

Folk by the Oak 2018 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists