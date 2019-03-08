Advanced search

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

PUBLISHED: 17:09 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 22 October 2019

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

Archant

The RSPCA equine centre in Potters Bar hopes that people in Hertfordshire will consider adopting a horse.

Bella, 5, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.Bella, 5, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

In Hertfordshire last year, the charity received 530 reports of incidents involving horses.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Mark Kennedy, equine welfare specialist at the RSPCA said: "It's heartbreaking that we had to rescue more than 1,000 horses nationally last year.

"We need help from fellow horse lovers. Please, please, please consider adopting your next horse from a charity instead of buying." Lilly, Hope, Bella and Chile are among the many horses looking for homes at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre.

Chile, 2, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.Chile, 2, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

You can adopt a horse by going to rspca.org.uk/findapet.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied.

Datchworth run London Welsh close again in another tight contest

Sam Brunton kicked two penalties and two conversions for Datchworth against London Welsh. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drug and alcohol services team up to help more addicts

The Living Room is one of three charities involved. Picture: DANNY LOO

How are our MPs voting in crucial Brexit vote today?

Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden are in favour of a deal. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists