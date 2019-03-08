Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses
PUBLISHED: 17:09 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 22 October 2019
Archant
The RSPCA equine centre in Potters Bar hopes that people in Hertfordshire will consider adopting a horse.
Bella, 5, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.
In Hertfordshire last year, the charity received 530 reports of incidents involving horses.
You may also want to watch:
Dr Mark Kennedy, equine welfare specialist at the RSPCA said: "It's heartbreaking that we had to rescue more than 1,000 horses nationally last year.
"We need help from fellow horse lovers. Please, please, please consider adopting your next horse from a charity instead of buying." Lilly, Hope, Bella and Chile are among the many horses looking for homes at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre.
Chile, 2, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.
You can adopt a horse by going to rspca.org.uk/findapet.