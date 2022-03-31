The RSPCA has launched an appeal for the rehoming and fostering of older cats, to prevent them from dying in catteries. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre

The RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar has released an appeal for the fostering and rehoming of their older cats.

This is to avoid the possibility of them passing away without having found a comfortable home.

Anna White, centre manager, said: “We are so lucky to already have a number of amazing foster carers looking after some of our animals.

"But we are very much in need of more in the Hertfordshire area, especially for a number of our ‘golden oldie’ animals who deserve to spend their remaining days in the comfort of a warm home, not sitting in a cattery pod.

“We have a number of cats who are at a stage in their lives where they need that little bit of extra care.

"Our Southridge Friends group funds their care, so it really is simply a safe, warm home and lots of love and fuss that the fosterers would need to do.

"One of the most important things we look for in foster homes is kindness, understanding and patience.

"We’d love to hear from anyone in the area who would like to play a key part in helping an older, rescued animal enjoy their golden years in peace and comfort."

Whether you are looking to foster or adopt, we've put together a list of some of the older animals currently at Southridge Animal Centre, in case you are tempted to rehome an older cat.

1. Whiskey

Whiskey is looking for an adult-only home with no other animals. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre

Whiskey, a 16-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed, would require an adult-only home with no other animals and would likely be mostly an indoor cat.

Whiskey is described as a "sweet and friendly girl" who can be affectionate once she gets to know people.

She will need a patient, understanding owner who would be willing to take note of her medical conditions.

Full details of these conditions would be provided to any individuals who apply to care for Whiskey.

2. Clover

Clover is a 12-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed. - Credit: RPSCA Southridge Animal Centre

Clover is a 12-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed.

She would require a home with nobody below 16-years-of-age, access to a secure private garden, a home away from busy roads and railway lines and no other animals.

Clover is a friendly cat who will often initiate affection with people, but only occasionally enjoys being picked up.

She spends much of the summer months lazing in the sun outside, but will spend the winters cosying up indoors.

3. Sonny:

Sonny is a 12-year-old domestic semi-crossbreed. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre

Sonny lost his home when his owner passed away. The 12-year-old domestic semi-crossbreed is described as "young at heart and can be playful and lively".

Sonny has been used to a quiet life, so the RSPCA are looking for adults with children no younger than 15-years-of-age.

He would require access to a garden via a cat flap, away from busy roads, along with plenty of toys such as ping-pong balls that he can play with.

Sonny has previously lived as an indoor cat, so would need a quiet place to retire to when needed.

4. Fluffy Bear

Fluffy Bear is a 10-year-old domestic longhair crossbreed. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre

Ten-year-old domestic longhair crossbreed Fluffy Bear is described by the RSPCA as "the most loving affectionate cat that you would ever hope to meet".

Fluffy Bear went missing from his previous home for four-years before being returned to them. Unfortunately, their other cat became distressed by his return, and the cat was therefore handed in to the RSPCA.

He must be an indoor-only cat, as he is FIV-positive. He would also prefer to be the only cat in the home.

He will also need a home with plenty of hiding spaces for him to feel safe when required.

5. Billy

Billy is described as an "independent boy" but does enjoy a fuss on his own terms. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre

Billy is a ten-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed who would prefer a quiet household, being the only animal in the home.

He would also require a cat flap, and a home away from busy roads and railway lines.

Billy was found as a local stray, who was taken to the RSPCA hospital with a bite wound and abscess to the neck.

He is described as "an independent boy who likes to take himself away and relax by himself, but he equally enjoys a fuss and will come over and give you a meow when he wants attention."