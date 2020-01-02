Advanced search

Frightened deer freed near Potters Bar over Christmas period

PUBLISHED: 06:59 03 January 2020

This muntjac deer was freed from Brookmans Park, near Potters Bar. Picture: RSPCA.

A deer trapped near Potters Bar was one of 11,888 calls to the RSPCA over the Christmas period.

The little muntjac doe was in a tight spot when she got stuck between railings along a bridleway in Brookmans Park last Friday.

She was then rescued by animal collection officer Kate Wright, who was called to help the frightened deer.

Kate said: "Perhaps she'd had a bit too much to eat over Christmas and couldn't fit through the gap between the railings! She was very stuck but I managed to gently inch her out backwards.

"Although she had a couple of minor grazes she wasn't too worse for wear so I released her there and then. She was completely fine and ran off - though perhaps a little embarrassed!"

The animal rights charity, which received more than 70 calls an hour between Monday, December 23 and Sunday, December 29, also rescued a goose from a garage and swans that crash-landed in a garden - but no partridge in a pear tree.

Most Read

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View.

Life-size bronze statue stolen from back garden in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of this life size statue. Picture: Herts police

