Frightened deer freed near Potters Bar over Christmas period

This muntjac deer was freed from Brookmans Park, near Potters Bar. Picture: RSPCA. Archant

A deer trapped near Potters Bar was one of 11,888 calls to the RSPCA over the Christmas period.

The little muntjac doe was in a tight spot when she got stuck between railings along a bridleway in Brookmans Park last Friday.

She was then rescued by animal collection officer Kate Wright, who was called to help the frightened deer.

Kate said: "Perhaps she'd had a bit too much to eat over Christmas and couldn't fit through the gap between the railings! She was very stuck but I managed to gently inch her out backwards.

"Although she had a couple of minor grazes she wasn't too worse for wear so I released her there and then. She was completely fine and ran off - though perhaps a little embarrassed!"

The animal rights charity, which received more than 70 calls an hour between Monday, December 23 and Sunday, December 29, also rescued a goose from a garage and swans that crash-landed in a garden - but no partridge in a pear tree.