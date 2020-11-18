Help the RSPCA rescue hundreds of neglected animals in Herts this Christmas

The RSPCA is launching its Christmas Rescue camapign to help protect animals in Hertfordshire. Picture: RSPCA Archant

There were 337 reported animal incidents in Hertfordshire last Christmas, as the RSPCA braces for its toughest year yet.

To do its work, the RSPCA relies on donations so it is launching a new Christmas campaign – the Christmas Rescue.

The news comes as it reveals it took in more than 7,000 animals last winter and received more than 2,000 calls about cruelty and neglect a day.

Last year, the charity dealt with 1,029 incidents in Hertfordshire across the winter period, from December to February, and 337 in December alone.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “Christmas may be different for many people this year but for the RSPCA, our teams will be working day in, day out, as usual, rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most.

“Last year, we rescued thousands of animals over the winter months and we fear that due to the pandemic, we could be facing our toughest Christmas yet as we are braced for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help.”

Throughout December 2019, the charity dealt with more than 20,000 incidents and took 2,587 more animals into its care, including 558 dogs, 1,416 cats, 149 rabbits, and 167 wildlife.

Dermot added: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, including charities, so now more than ever we need your help to continue our vital work saving animals and giving them a voice.

“Our frontline teams are out throughout the winter but they cannot do this alone, which is why the RSPCA has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign to show how we can all help animals.

“From our animal rescuers, hospital and centre staff, and our volunteers to every supporter who picks up the phone to call us when an animal is in need, or donates to help us continue our work - every one of us is vital to make sure we can rescue the animals who need us the most.”

Donating just £25 could help keep the RSPCA Animal Rescue Teams on the road and £50 could help feed all the rescued animals in one of its centres for a day.

To help its rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas and Join the Christmas Rescue #JoinTheRescue.