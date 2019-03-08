Nearly 2,000 worried calls about cats in Herts

There were nearly 2,000 calls to the RSPCA last year by people who were worried about cats in Hertfordshire.

The animals charity puts many of the 1,839 calls down to moggies stuck in tight spots - but some are cats being abandoned, neglected or abused.

RSPCA's cat welfare expert, Alice Potter, said: "Cats end up needing our help for a variety of reasons, for example their natural curiosity can mean they need rescuing when they get into scrapes and tricky situations.

"There are also some real issues that we see time and again including cats and kittens being abandoned, cats having unplanned and unwanted pregnancies due to a lack of neutering and multi-cat households where breeding has sadly become out of control.

"Every cat is an individual but there are some signs we can look out for to see how our cats are feeling through understanding their body language and behaviour to ensure they are happy and healthy."