Car meets halted at Hatfield Tesco after new COVID-19 large gathering laws

PUBLISHED: 09:47 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 16 September 2020

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

After new COVID-19 laws were introduced by the government outlawing large gatherings, Royal Herts Statics has taken the decision to close meets at Hatfield Tesco.

The group, which took the decision citing the lack of people social distancing at a recent Tesco meet on Sunday, is hopeful it will be back to holding safe car enthusiast meetings in the future.

One of the organiser told the WHT: “So due to current COVID-19 laws, regarding only groups of six being allowed and the tougher fines on organisers for non-COVID secure events we have temporarily postponed all our meets until the regulations are lifted, which allows our club to restart the meets again. So this is only temporary until it’s safe to continue.”

The Royal Herts Statics meets regularly at Hatfield Tesco, normally in a safe and socially-distanced way.

