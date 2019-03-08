Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

See royal photos taken in private sessions at Welwyn Garden City book launch

PUBLISHED: 12:46 09 May 2019

Studio Lisa captures Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles in 1952. Photo: The History Press.

Studio Lisa captures Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles in 1952. Photo: The History Press.

Archant

Informally Royal: Studio Lisa and the Royal Family 1936-1966 by Rodney Laredo will launch in Welwyn Garden City today.

The book details the history of Welwyn Garden City's Studio Lisa, which took the first informal pictures of the Duke and Duchess of York - later King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother - and their children Princess Elizabeth and Margaret at their royal homes in Royal Lodge and 145 Piccadilly, London.

Run by husband and wife team, Lisa and Jimmy Sheridan, Studio Lisa managed to take shots of Elizabeth and Margaret hugging their corgis and on the backs of their father the Duke of York.

You may also want to watch:

The Welwyn Garden City photographic pair were welcomed by the Royal Family for 13 private sessions over the span of more than 30 years.

This long history with the Royal Family allowed them to photograph Queen Elizabeth II from childhood through to the birth of her own children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Rodney Lardeo, originally from New Zealand and friend of the Sheridan family for more than 40 years, will be speaking at Welwyn Garden City's Waterstone store from 7pm tonight.

For more on the event see here: waterstones.com/events/evening-with-an-author-event/welwyn-garden-city.

Most Read

Police treating death of Welwyn Garden City woman as ‘unexplained’

Police have cordoned off the scene at Harwood Hill. Photo: Provided.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Welwyn man jailed for sexual assault on girl

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police treating death of Welwyn Garden City woman as ‘unexplained’

Police have cordoned off the scene at Harwood Hill. Photo: Provided.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Welwyn man jailed for sexual assault on girl

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

See royal photos taken in private sessions at Welwyn Garden City book launch

Studio Lisa captures Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles in 1952. Photo: The History Press.

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Oli Stockwell receives assistance from the St Albans-based 948 Foundation

Oli Stockwell of Team Ribble receives a cheque from the 948 Foundation.

Roadworks causing delays in Brookmans Park

Affinity Water roadworks are causing delays on the A1000 in Brookmans Park.

Lane closure on M25 near Potters Bar

One lane has been closed after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists