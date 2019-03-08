See royal photos taken in private sessions at Welwyn Garden City book launch

Studio Lisa captures Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles in 1952. Photo: The History Press. Archant

Informally Royal: Studio Lisa and the Royal Family 1936-1966 by Rodney Laredo will launch in Welwyn Garden City today.

The book details the history of Welwyn Garden City's Studio Lisa, which took the first informal pictures of the Duke and Duchess of York - later King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother - and their children Princess Elizabeth and Margaret at their royal homes in Royal Lodge and 145 Piccadilly, London.

Run by husband and wife team, Lisa and Jimmy Sheridan, Studio Lisa managed to take shots of Elizabeth and Margaret hugging their corgis and on the backs of their father the Duke of York.

The Welwyn Garden City photographic pair were welcomed by the Royal Family for 13 private sessions over the span of more than 30 years.

This long history with the Royal Family allowed them to photograph Queen Elizabeth II from childhood through to the birth of her own children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Rodney Lardeo, originally from New Zealand and friend of the Sheridan family for more than 40 years, will be speaking at Welwyn Garden City's Waterstone store from 7pm tonight.

For more on the event see here: waterstones.com/events/evening-with-an-author-event/welwyn-garden-city.