Hatfield Poppy Appeal gets into full swing

JiveSwing entertaining the crowds at the Hatfield poppy appeal. Picture: Michael Beales. Archant

Hatfield's Poppy Appeal was launched on Saturday by the town council and local Royal British Legion.

Ex-service men and women at the Hatfield poppy launch. Picture: Michael Beales. Ex-service men and women at the Hatfield poppy launch. Picture: Michael Beales.

Hatfield Town Council is now in its third year as a Poppy Appeal organiser, under the leadership of ex-armed service personnel Sam Frake and her deputy Donna Vier.

Saturday's event was lead by the pipes and drums of Colin Macdougall and Andy Reid, who headed the cadets and the Royal British Legion standard bearers through the Galleria's upper shopping mall.

Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon then welcomed the crowds and lead a minute's silence.

The Royal British Legion's pipes and drums leading the parade. Picture: Michael Beales. The Royal British Legion's pipes and drums leading the parade. Picture: Michael Beales.

Cllr Brandon said: "The importance of the selfless sacrifices by so many, that allows us our liberty and freedom today, can never be underestimated nor ever forgotten."

The audience was also treated to vintage swing dancing by JiveSwing.

Poppy Appeals take place before Remembrance Sunday on November 10, 2019.