Welwyn Garden City pre-schooler pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:17 PM September 15, 2022
Rowan Tree Day Nursery Queen tribute

Children from Rowan Tree Day Nursery laid flowers in the town centre. - Credit: Rowan Tree Day Nursery

Children from a pre-school in Welwyn Garden City have laid flowers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Children from Rowan Tree Day Nursery laid flowers in Howardsgate following encouragement from the town council for residents to do so.

These flowers will be composted and used to help grown an oak tree in Her Late Majesty’s honour.

As part of celebration of her life, the children showcased their creativity by making cards and pictures, as well as learning more about the Queen’s 70-year reign and the new King.

“We were all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty tThe Queen, especially after the wonderful Jubilee celebrations we enjoyed over the summer at nursery,” said Rowan Tree Day Nursery manager, Claire Ovenden.

“We are sensitively handling the children’s questions and are now focusing on celebrating her amazing life through painting, crafting and discussion.”

Welwyn Garden City News

