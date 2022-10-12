News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Delight as Welwyn Garden City day nursery raises £800 for charity

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:10 PM October 12, 2022
Rowan Tree Day Nursery

Pony rides were part of the fun as Rowan Tree raised money for Bliss. - Credit: Rowan Tree Day Nursery

There is delight for a Welwyn Garden City day nursery after fundraising efforts saw them donate more than £870 to charity.

Rowan Tree Day Nursery in Guessens Road put on carnival games and pony rides for the children, while parents enjoyed refreshments and a tombola, raising a total of £871 for Bliss recently.

The charity helps babies who are born sick or premature to get the care they need, as well as supporting families and medical teams.

Rowan Tree Day Nursery deputy manager, Rachel Clarke, was thrilled to support Bliss. She said: “We had a wonderful turn out to our family fun day and this was a brilliant opportunity to catch up with nursery families, and introduce them to our beautiful outdoor area and learning spaces for the children.

“We are so grateful for the support in our fundraising efforts and are thrilled to be making this donation to such a special charity.”

