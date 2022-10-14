Britain's Got Talent finalist Immi Davis opens fun run
- Credit: WGC Rotary Club
Britain's Got Talent finalist Immi Davis opened the Willow Foundation's 10k fun run, with a prize for the best dressed family handed out by Welwyn Garden City's Rotary Club.
Runners took part on Sunday October 9, entering in the categories: Batman & Super (Bat)mum, Spiderman and little Spiderman, and Ghost and Girl.
Those vying for top spot were cheered on by the audience to find the best one, with The Ghosts winning after receiving the biggest cheer.
Welwyn Garden City’s Immi Davis, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, started the fun run and the race commentator and host was Chris Milligan.
The family fun run was 1.8km long around Hatfield House grounds with beautiful weather to go along with it on the day.
A spokesperson from the club said: “The days of Rotary being just for men is long gone; our president is the third female in that role and our club is about 50/50 men and women."
The Rotary Club is part of a worldwide organisation raising money to help both local and international charities, which includes the Willow Foundation 10k Run.
This year the club focused on young people and worked with schools to offer a public speaking competition “Youth Speaks”, Young Chef, Young Photographer and other projects.
Over the last six months alone the club has given substantial donations to Herts Young Homeless (their President’s charity of the Year), End Polio Now, Keech Children’s Hospice, JOCA for suicide prevention in young people, and to local charity Herts Vision Loss that helps people with sight difficulties.
The club has big plans for the coming year but for the remainder of this year, they have a Santa leigh under construction, and they hosted a quiz night last Friday. They also have a sporting group aimed at runners.
The spokesperson added: "We also meet for lunch, enjoy fish and chips together, and have a monthly social dinner with the whole club just for friendship in local restaurants, trying to support our town centre. We are always looking for new members, so do think about joining us!”
More details about the club can be found on their Facebook page - WGC Rotary Club.