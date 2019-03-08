Hatfield woman who has taken care of over 250 kittens appeals for help

Merlin lives with Rosanna Thorpe in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied, Archant

A woman from Hatfield who has taken care of over 250 kittens has appealed for help looking after little Merlin.

Rose Thorpe has been hand-rearing kittens for over 10 years and has looked after approximately 250 in that time.

But looking after her latest kitten Merlin, who is 11 days old as of August 30, has proved tough.

She said: "Unfortunately Merlin has hip dysplasia which will require not only vet treatment but also of time and rehabilitation.

"As you can imagine this doesn't come cheap. Merlin belongs to a new charity recently set up, however the cost involved in bringing this little man up are going to be high.

"I ask you only if you're able to please donate however small, it will all go to little Merlin's care and rehabilitation that he is going to need over the next few months."

You can donate by searching Just Giving for 'Rosanna Thorpe'.