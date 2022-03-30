Down’s Syndrome girl becomes face of fashion brand Burberry – despite fears she may never walk or talk

A nine-year-old girl with Down’s Syndrome from Potters Bar has become the face of high-end fashion brand Burberry – despite doctors believing she may never walk or talk.

Roni Littman has modelled for the likes of River Island and TK MAXX in the past, but her latest job is her biggest yet as she shows off Burberry’s spring summer 2022 collection.

“We were absolutely elated when Roni got the Burberry modelling job,” Roni’s mum Shelley told the Mail Online.

“I am so proud of her - she has blown all expectations out of the water.

“When she was born, we were told she may not be able to walk or talk. But she has defied the odds and continues to break boundaries.

“She has achieved so much in such a short period of time.

“I am very impressed that high-end brands like Burberry are being inclusive because it is encouraging for other people with disabilities.

“There's no reason why children with disabilities shouldn't have these things too.”

Defiant Roni’s achievements come despite being told she may never walk or talk as a result of her Down’s Syndrome.

“We didn't know Roni had Down's syndrome until she was born,” said Shelley.

“We were told she may never be able to do certain things and the doctors filled us with negativity.

“But she has proved everyone wrong.

“She started walking at 17 months old and has become a very determined individual so I'm not surprised that she is excelling.

“Sometimes, it can be difficult for her because she takes longer to learn things but she never gives up.

“Down's syndrome can affect every child differently. Roni did take a while to communicate clearly, but she makes herself very much understood.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have her in our lives.

“My husband, Jon, and I are beyond excited to see what the future holds for Roni. We will do our best to help her achieve whatever path she wants to take in the future.

“We hope Roni can inspire other disabled children and adults to follow their dreams. Roni proves everything is achievable and don't let things get in your way.”