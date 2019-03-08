Dress up as a gladiator for Welwyn Roman event tomorrow!

The annual Roman Day event in Welwyn - taking place tomorrow - is encouraging those attending to dress up like a gladiator, centurion or patrician.

Any budding young archaeologist can also hunt for hidden treasures in the Welwyn Roman baths sand pit.

Tony Rook - who saved Welwyn Roman Baths from destruction in the late 1960s - will also be on hand to give talks about how he made his great discovery and the significance of the site.

Other activities include clay pot making, geophysical surveying with the Welwyn Archaeological Society and eating Roman food.

"Roman Day is a great opportunity for people to come and explore the fascinating remains of our almost 1,800 year old bath house, and learn more about Roman life," said Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, who is the executive member for leisure, culture and communications.

"There are plenty of children's activities on offer, and it makes for a fantastic day out for the whole family."

The event takes place tomorrow from 2-5pm at the Welwyn Roman Baths and is part of Welwyn Festival Week.