Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied Archant

Singer Rod Stewart visited Potters Bar Town Football Club on Sunday to watch a match.

Famous singer and songwriter Sir Rod Stewart visited the club at the weekend to watch a young relative play in a match.

He posed for photographs with club volunteers and fans and signed autographs before watching the game.

Sir Rod has links to both Potters Bar and football - his older brother Donald, a Potters Bar referee, was awarded a 50 years service award for his commitment to football by the Football Association in 2011.

Born in 1945, Sir Rod is one of the bestselling musical artists of all time, and came to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s, He was knighted in 2016 and has been inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Potters Bar Town FC is currently in a race to retain its Premier League status, with a few months to upgrade their stadium ground to comply with Football Association rules. Businesses can sponsor the club to help it improve.