Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City's Howard Centre for mental health

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 April 2019

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Staff from a Welwyn Garden City-based healthcare company were singing their hearts out yesterday in aid of mental health charity SANE.

A choir organised by Roche, which employs more than a thousand people at its Welwyn Garden site, were performing songs at the Howard Centre.

“I started the choir two years ago within my team for what we thought would be a one off performance but people loved it!” said Adam Knott, principal clinical development scientist and clinical science oncology site head at Roche.

The latest performance took place today from 1pm to 2pm, with 30 members of the choir aiming to raise money for mental health.

“It's very rewarding to be able to do something we love and at the same time give something back to the community and help people struggling with mental health,” Adam said.

SANE provides emotional support to those with mental health issues and does research into serious mental illness to find effective treatments.

“We are passionate about the wellbeing of our people and encourage them to pursue hobbies and interests outside of work,” added Richard Erwin, Roche's general manager.

“Singing is a fabulous way to instantly make you feel uplifted and happy and we're so proud at Roche to say we have our own choir.”

