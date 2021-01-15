Welwyn Garden City school raises nearly £1,000 for Isabel Hospice with annual 'Charity Day'
- Credit: Ridgeway Academy
Ridgeway Academy raised more than £3,000 for charity in 2020 following several successful events throughout the year.
The Welwyn Garden City-based academy held their second Charity Day on Friday December 18 raising £989.68.
The day was held virtually in school bubbles and the staff and student fancy dress theme was heroes and villains.
Students enjoyed participating in the head’s quiz, fairy tale quest and making Christmas hampers which were delivered to local residential homes and food banks.
Headteacher Sarah Mitcherson said: “We are delighted to have raised £989.68 on our second Charity Day; everyone had a great time and it was an excellent way to finish a busy and successful term”.
Proceeds from the event will again go to the nominated school charity Isabel Hospice.
The school also held house charity events throughout the year and raised £2,364.93, bringing the overall total to £3,354.61.
Laura Pigott, community fundraiser at Isabel Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Ridgeway Academy for holding a festive fundraiser for the hospice. It was wonderful to hear that the students and staff were able to have some festive fun in the lead up to Christmas, with fancy dress, virtual quizzes and a fairy-tale quest!
"It’s so inspiring to have such wonderful fundraising taking place in our local community, especially with children and of varies ages taking part. We are so grateful to be so well supported by our local community."