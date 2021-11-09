School asking for donations to Lister Hospital toy collection

Ridgeway Academy are asking for brand new toys for their collection. - Credit: Ross Goodship

A Welwyn Garden City school is asking for donations to their annual Christmas toy collection as they look to provide festive cheer for the children’s ward at Lister Hospital.

Ridgeway Academy wants new toys in their original packaging, with the school aiming to make this their best year yet.

“In 2019, we managed to collect 180 presents, bringing our overall total to 500,” said a spokesman.

“We are keen to make this our biggest year yet.

“We are again asking for your help to make this possible and to make more children happy at Christmas time, and throughout the year.

You may also want to watch:

“All toys, books and games that are collected must be brand new and in original packaging.”

Donations must be dropped at the Ridgeway Academy Sports Centre in Appletree Way or at the main reception in Herns Lane.

To find out more email ross.goodship@ridgeway.herts.sch.uk.