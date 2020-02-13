Advanced search

Ridgeway Academy's fancy dress fun raises £1,000 for Isabel Hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 February 2020

Staff and Students got dressed at Ridgeway to raise money for charity. Picture: Supplied

Hollywood came to Welwyn Garden City's Ridgeway Academy at the end of term with staff and students turning out in film-themed fancy dress to celebrate the school's inaugural charity day.

Wendy Stalley, Headteacher Sarah Mitcherson and Adam Brocket. Picture: SuppliedWendy Stalley, Headteacher Sarah Mitcherson and Adam Brocket. Picture: Supplied

Students enjoyed participating in the Head's Quiz, Ridgeway's Got Talent and also had fun on the inflatable assault course at the end of the year.

Headteacher Sarah Mitcherson said: "After expenses we raised almost £1,800 which was divided between nominated school charity Isabel Hospice and the fundraising efforts towards the school's Camps International trip to Costa Rica in July 2021.

"Everyone had a great time and it was an excellent way to finish a busy and successful term."

Isabel Hospice's head of community and events fundraising Adam Brockett, and trading business support worker Wendy Stalley came to Ridgeway Academy to receive the cheque this week.

Adam said: "What a brilliant way to raise money! It looked like the staff and students had a great time.

"We'd like to thank everyone who took part, as this generous donation could cover the cost of our Hospice at Home team caring for someone in their own home as they near the end of their life.

"What a wonderful gift. thank you."

