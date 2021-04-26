Ridgeway Academy creates wildlife habitats to celebrate Earth Day 2021

Published: 3:03 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM April 26, 2021

Students at Welwyn Garden City’s Ridgeway Academy have been hard at work creating habitat for wildlife as part of Earth Day and the school's efforts to earn the Eco-schools Award.

Focusing their work around the theme of ‘Restore our Earth’, the students planted fruit trees and bushes, lavender, clematis and passion flowers to the school garden with hopes of providing a safe home for birds, butterflies and bees.

Along with the help of the Eco-Committee, Ridgeway are hoping to make improvements to a pond on the grounds to attract further wildlife.

Speaking about the efforts of the school, geography teacher Michael Broad said: “The students worked brilliantly together and have created an amazing habitat for wildlife.

“Many of our students care about the environment and want to help to protect our planet. Thank you so much for getting involved.”

Held internationally every year, Earth Day encourages people to help and protect the environment through events and calls to action.