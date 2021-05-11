Have you seen this missing teenager from Knebworth?
Published: 4:49 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Knebworth.
Rhys Watson, 15, was last seen in Royston on Monday, May 10, wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers.
He is described as being 6ft tall, of stocky build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Rhys has links with North Herts and Cambridgeshire.
If you have seen Rhys since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101.
If you believe you are with Rhys now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.
