Advanced search

‘Inadequate’ Brookmans Park hospital treating eating disorders put on notice

PUBLISHED: 10:04 24 May 2020

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Archant

A hospital treating eating disorders in Brookmans Park has been put under further enforcement action after it was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

Cheshunt Ward in Rhodes Wood HospitalCheshunt Ward in Rhodes Wood Hospital

The CQC found in a report, released on April 29, that Rhodes Wood Hospital was not providing “safe care and treatment to young people”.

The Elysium Healthcare centre has been regularly inspected since April 2019, when the CQC found it did not always adhere to the Mental Health Act Code of Practice.

The 2019 report said that they found two times when staff had “secluded patients” – which the code recognises as a traumatic experience for some patients – but had not reported it as they did not recognise it as a mental health treatment.

The report added that: “Not all patients had contingency plans if things went wrong while on leave.”

However from a February 2020 inspection, the CQC found in one seclusion that proper practices were followed with the Multi Disciplinary Team and then shared with the Local Authority social worker and NHSE.

But the report also explained that on the morning of the inspection, nursing and medical reviews for long term segregation were not provided the CQC until after further requests.

It added: “The medical reviews were not in line with the Mental Health Act code of practice. The record showed a log of the doctor’s signature each day. We noted that medical reviews had not always been undertaken at the weekends and those that had been done were completed over the phone and not face to face.”

A spokesperson for Elysium Healthcare said: “The safety and wellbeing of our patients is our highest priority and so we welcome the scrutiny that comes from our partners at the Care Quality Commission.

“This inspection took place part-way through a long-running quality improvement plan and many of the changes required have already been embedded.

“We also have a new senior leadership team at the hospital who are tasked with ensuring that training, reporting and clinical protocols are all of the very highest standard.

“Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 period, the CQC have carried out paper reviews in relation to the warning notices and have formally confirmed that we have complied with these and have lifted the notice. We look forward to welcoming them back for a full inspection when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic inspections have been put on hold.

But the CQC’s regulatory role has not changed and it still aims to keep people safe.

If you want to get in touch about a health service please phone 03000 616161 or give feedback via cqc.org.uk/give-feedback-on-care.

For the full Rhodes Wood CQC report please go here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Most Read

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Ad Sunday League: Oaks celebrate recording their 25th year in the league

Oaks FC season 1995-96: Back row: Daryl Parker (secretary), Nick Grubb, Philip Metcalfe, Rob Dew, Julian Phillips, Eddie Donoghue (player-manager), Steve Hartnup, Toby Andrews, James Lorkin, Richard Collins, David Hartnup. Front: Nick Georgiou, Jason Bailey, Matt Green,?Iain Simmonds (captain), Gary Scott, Peter Collins. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

‘Inadequate’ Brookmans Park hospital treating eating disorders put on notice

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Seven movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield on TV this week

The fairground scene in Paddington 2 featuring Hugh Grant and Paddington was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Studio Canal

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

More funding given to develop derelict ‘danger’ house in Potters Bar

An additional £213,000 has been given to turn 111 Strafford Gate in Potters Bar into a two bedroom ground floor maisonette and a three bedroom first floor maisonette. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24