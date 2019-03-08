Advanced search

Revoke Article 50 petition gains 7,000 new Welwyn Hatfield signatures in a weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:49 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 25 March 2019

The viral petition demanding the government revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU gained just under 7,000 new signatures from Welwyn Hatfield over the weekend, more than quadrupling its earlier count.

As the petition hit 5.5million nationwide, in Welwyn Hatfield 9,188 people have now signed at time of writing.

In the last Welwyn Hatfield Times update on Friday, the petition had 2,141 signatures from the borough, totalling just under two per cent of the population here.

However, now over eight per cent of the borough has signed.

Welwyn Hatfield voted to leave by 53 per cent, but in some very remain-voting constituencies up to a quarter of the population has signed.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has said that he supports a debate in parliament over the question, but warned that in his view scrapping Article 50 would require a general election.

“Any petition of this size rightly deserves to be debated in parliament and I look forward to the scheduling committee arranging this debate,” he said on Friday.

Leading Leave campaigners Leave.EU are unimpressed, however, tweeting a mock-up of the government’s petitions website yesterday with the results of the referendum’s 17.4million votes to leave, calling it “the only petition that matters”.

One of the most popular real Leave petitions ‘Leave the EU without a deal in March 2019’ gained a total of 547,312 signatures, 826 of which came from Welwyn Hatfield, or 0.75 per cent of the borough’s population.

The petition was debated in parliament on January 14 and the government gave a response, stating: “Leaving without a deal would risk uncertainty for the economy, for business and for citizens.”

