Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be turned into a new church if proposals are given the green light.

Revival Chapel International is seeking to turn unit 18 at the Martinfield Business Centre into its new church.

The Welwyn Garden City religious group is already practising at and using the site, but wish to make it more suitable.

In its report to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council planning committee, Revial Chapel said: "The proposal has a tangible benefit to the local community providing a place of worship and one now in an area which was not 'planned' for residential use but, has increasingly grown to become so.

"There has been no conflict with nearby residents during the existing use of the building as a church."

The planning consultation run until September 13.

it can be viewed by searching 'planning.welhat.gov.uk' for 'Unit 18 Martinfield Business Centre'.