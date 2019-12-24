Review of the Year 2019: March brings Splashlands, a trip home from work in a tank and another lake disaster

On her retirement, Frances waves off her old workplace in style after she was picked up in a tank. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

March began with a splash as the plan for Splashlands in WGC was unveiled and a seven-year-old boy was rescued from a van which rolled into Stanborough Lakes.

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The borough council unveiled its £2.2 million plans for the new water park, modelled after the original Splashlands in Stanborough Park which closed in 1999.

While this was good news for the park, a couple of weeks later firefighters rushed to rescue a seven-year-old boy from the back of a parked van, which rolled down a ramp into the boating lake.

Fire crew commander Jack Semple helped tow the van into shallower water so the crews could pull the boy out.

Other big stories included the BioPark site next to the former Shredded Wheat Factory being flagged for residential development, and the announcement that a new special needs school would be opened in WGC.

Welwyn Garden City family Antony Hart, Lauren Tracy, Josie-Lei, 10, and Ellie, 6, are heading off on an adventure of a lifetime around the UK and Europe. Picture: supplied. Welwyn Garden City family Antony Hart, Lauren Tracy, Josie-Lei, 10, and Ellie, 6, are heading off on an adventure of a lifetime around the UK and Europe. Picture: supplied.

WGC parents Antony Hart and Lauren Tracy chose to leave their jobs, pull their daughters out of school, and travel around the UK and Europe on 'the adventure of a lifetime'. Antony said: "It could be amazing, it could be horrible, but until we try it we won't know."

Dave Elliott from Hatfield won 'weirdest romantic gesture of the month' when he arrived in a tank to pick his wife Frances up from her last day of work, celebrating her retirement and her 60th birthday.

Speaking of tanks, ex-army tank driver David Harding used an estimated 10,000 matchsticks to build a three-foot-long scale model of Notre Dame Cathedral - which is especially ominous given the real cathedral went up in flames the following month.

BioPark, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO BioPark, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Despite a petition with over 1,000 signatures and support from MP Grant Shapps, campaigners were unsuccessful in saving Barclays in Welwyn, which is the only bank branch in the village.

Another petition saw residents of Woolmer Green campaigning to make a footpath in New Road safer for pedestrians, out of fears that children would run out into the road.

Finally, entrepreneurial teens Ayala Daly and Holly Hunter set up a company producing promotional videos for businesses, and Daniel Sadie trekked from Arizona to Las Vegas to raise money for people with autism.