Review of the Year 2019: Joy Morgan, Valentine's cards and 650 new homes make the news in February

A police dog search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

February saw one of the biggest stories of the year with the disappearance of Hatfield student Joy Morgan, as well as antisocial behaviour, new homes and a man with an impressive tie collection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, is missing from Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, is missing from Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, was reported missing on February 7. Police combed the countryside searching for her, and a man was arrested for her murder - eventually being found guilty later in the year.

Meanwhile nearly 600 burglaries from the previous year were found to remain unsolved in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar, and 650 new homes were proposed for the former Panshanger Aerodrome site in WGC.

The month saw some notable deaths, including 'Brocket Babe' Gill Pinfold, who was born in the maternity unit at Brocket Hall in 1943 and dedicated her life to campaigning for good causes.

Tributes were also paid to much-loved grandfather and RAF veteran Bill Furlong, who founded WGC cycling club The Welwyn Wheelers and died at the age of 97.

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

You may also want to watch:

Police threatened to ban badly-behaved youths from McDonald's in WGC town centre following a spate of antisocial behaviour, and more than £2,000 was spent cleaning swastikas and homophobic graffiti from Danesbury nature reserve near Welwyn.

In happier news, Hatfield duo James and Oliver, aged 17 and 11, reached the final of BBC One's The Greatest Dancer, and Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome after returning home from an 888-mile walk to raise money for Hatfield Night Shelter.

Pupils from Wroxham Primary School in Potters Bar created hundreds of Valentine's cards in a marathon card session to be delivered to care homes and community groups on February 14.

Gill Pinfold was an "inspirational" campaigner for Oxfam and Fairtrade causes. Picture: supplied by Sheila O'Reilly Gill Pinfold was an "inspirational" campaigner for Oxfam and Fairtrade causes. Picture: supplied by Sheila O'Reilly

Neckwear enthusiast David Wood inspired the liberal use of puns, with praise for his 'collar-full' collection of more than 6,000 ties, and for being 'knot your average collector'.

The WGC history teacher also taught reporters a new word - grabatologist - meaning someone who collects ties.

Finally, on what may have been a slow news day, the WHT reminisced on an old article from 1951, where Queen Elizabeth I's ghost was reportedly seen walking the halls of Hatfield House.