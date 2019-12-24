Advanced search

Review of the year 2019: August

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 December 2019

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

In August, Joy Morgan's killer was sentenced to life in prison, a former councillor was killed, a Welwyn Garden City woman completed a 42 cathedral pilgrimage and students received their A-Level results.

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts policeA woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Joy Morgan's killer was found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering the missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan.

The "dishonest and manipulative" married father from North London was convicted of murdering the 20-year-old and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years.

Joy Morgan was a midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire, who went missing in December 2018.

A former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor died in Welwyn Garden City after suffering head injuries.

Babara Foster has been walking to every Anglican Cathedral in England. Picture: Barbara FosterBabara Foster has been walking to every Anglican Cathedral in England. Picture: Barbara Foster

Marietta Louise Lotz, known as Louise, was found collapsed in the street in Fordwich Road just before 8pm on August 24, having suffered serious head injuries. Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council paid tribute to the 64-year-old. Councillor Tony Kingsbury said the council was "shocked to hear the news of this terrible incident".

He added: "Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends at this difficult time."

A Welwyn Garden City trekker finished visiting 42 cathedrals in a 2,000-mile charity pilgrimage. On July 25, the hottest day of the year at the time, Barbara Foster finished her epic journey walking from her home in Scholars Mews to St Albans Abbey. It was the final part of the 76-year-old's pilgrimage, having now visited all 42 Anglican cathedrals in England since 2014 - raising more than £4,000 for Freedom from Torture.

Mike Fitch will be driving over 10,000 mile to raise money for charityMike Fitch will be driving over 10,000 mile to raise money for charity

A Welwyn Garden City man's 10,000-mile charity drive to Mongolia came to an early end after his car broke down. Mike Fitch was more than 6,000 miles into his journey when his car was damaged beyond repair in Georgia on July 30.

The 39-year-old was travelling to Mongolia in a 1200cc Fiat Panda as part of the Mongol Rally, which is a 'semi-organised' event, by a group called 'The Adventurists'.

He said at the time: "Sadly my trip has come to an end after suffering major suspension failure in Georgia - resulting in damage to the car's control arms, damper, subframe and steering rack."

Sixth Form students across the county received their A-Level results on August 15.

