Review of the Year 2019: July

PUBLISHED: 14:02 28 December 2019

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

Archant

In July, World Hatfield Festival week took place, The Undertones' lead singer commented on the dwindling chalk streams, DIY SOS' Billy Byrne was locked up in a jail in the Howard Centre and Hatfield's Resolve night shelter was opened.

The cafe contains Resolve's Hatfield night Shelter. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.The cafe contains Resolve's Hatfield night Shelter. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

A free music event kicked off World Hatfield Festival week, July 20 to 27, seeing around 2,000 people turn up on.

Hatfield Music Festival was part of the week of activities across the town, which included talks, films and sports events in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th anniversary.

Singer of Teenage Kicks, Feargal Sharkey, condemned water loss from historic chalk beds in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans. The former Undertones lead singer - turned fly-fishing enthusiast got involved with the cause of protecting Herts chalk beds from his time spent angling for fish in the River Lea, Mimram and Ver.

Isabel Hospice CEO Robin Webb, DIY SOS electrician Billy Byrne, Paralympic rugby player Chris Ryan and Ellis Pluskowski were all locked up in the Howard Centre in a charity Jail and Bail event. The jailbirds had only two hours and their mobile phones as fundraising tools - they managed to beg and cajole their way to more than £6,000.

Resolve's night shelter for rough sleepers was officially in Hatfield town centre in July. The shelter - which has a pay-what-you-want cafe dedicated to the late Welwyn Hatfield mayor Lynne Sparks - opened on Saturday underneath the Queensway House tower block. WHBC gave the charity a 10-year lease for the night shelter and supported it with various other costs.

At the opening, Resolve CEO Joe Heeney told the WHT: "Today is the culmination of a year's work. I can't begin to tell you how happy I am with the support we have had from so many people.

A fundraising appeal was launched to help a 22-year-old woman from Hatfield who was struggling to walk after a horrific crash which saw two cars come off the road during a Stevenage car meet and plough into watching pedestrians.

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan DowsettMegan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Megan Dowsett was one of 18 injured in the crash, she had three seizures at the side of the road after being hit by one of the cars involved, suffering a fractured collar bone, fibula and thumb, as well as cuts and bruises to her head.

