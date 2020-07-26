Review of the year 2019: December

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj Photo Credit: Evaan Kheraj

In December, it was announced that Michael Bublé would be hosting a concert in Hatfield in 2020, the General Election took place seeing the Conservatives dominate and Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams' last potential working day was confirmed.

Oliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied Oliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied

The chart-topping Canadian singer Michael Bublé will play a huge outdoor concert in Hatfield next year.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will play an open-air show at Hatfield House in the summer.

Having just finished a major UK arena tour, the 'Haven't Met You Yet' star will be performing in Hatfield on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Conservative MP Grant Shapps increased his majority in Welwyn Hatfield - saying it's a "huge privilege to represent the constituency again".

The Conservative's Grant Shapps. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin The Conservative's Grant Shapps. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Mr Shapps won with 27,394 votes in total, while Labour's Rosie Newbigging saw a 5.2 per cent downturn in votes and the Liberal Democrats' Paul Zukowskyi gained 5.3 per cent.

The Conservative's majority is now 10,955, thousands more than the previous election.

Mr Shapps tweeted a video saying: "It is a huge privilege to get to represent this constituency again."

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Conservative Oliver Dowden also increased his majority, after being re-elected as Member of Parliament for Hertsmere.

Mr Dowden achieved 32,651 votes in total, while Labour's Holly Kal-Weiss saw a 6.9 per cent downturn in votes and the Liberal Democrats' Stephen Barrett gained 7.2 per cent.

The Conservative's majority is now 21,313, with Labour coming in second with 11,338 votes, Lib Dems receiving 6,561 votes and Greens getting 1,653.

Oliver Dowden tweeted: "Delighted, proud and honoured to be re-elected as Hertsmere's Member of Parliament.

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

"I will work hard to repay the trust you have put in me over the years ahead."

And Welwyn Garden City man Ryan Gamble, of Heronswood Road, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old.

Herts Police Investigator Laura Harrison said: "I would like to pay tribute to the seven-year-old victim in this case for being so brave.

"We are also very grateful to her family for their support of the criminal justice process."