Public consultation on new retailer set for Hatfield town centre Post Office

Martin's in Hatfield town centre is closing. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A new post office operator will soon be found for Hatfield town centre, the WHT can reveal.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The vacancy was advertised and this generated a lot of interest from potential retailers. We have been in talks with the different retailers and formal applications are now being received. We will then carry out public consultation for one application.”

McColl’s, who currently runs the Martin’s Office in the town centre, said it was “saddened” that the Martin’s store was closing and its priority would be the affected colleagues that could be made redundant at the end of the year.

A spokesman said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the Martin’s store in Hatfield Town Centre, Hertfordshire. The store’s last day of trading will be Friday, December 18.”

A spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said it “remain committed to doing everything we can to make sure residents can continue accessing Post Office services in Hatfield town centre”.