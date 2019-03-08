Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield van owners urged to be vigilant after rise in thefts

PUBLISHED: 11:48 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 07 October 2019

There has been a rise in thefts from vans in the Welwyn Hatfield area. Picture: Wikipedia Commons

Van owners in Welwyn Hatfield are being asked to be extra vigilant after an increase in thefts over the past few weeks.

There has been a rise in thieves targeting vans in the borough, in order to steal either tools or the vehicle itself.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: "While we are doing everything in our power to trace those responsible and bring them to justice, I want to remind van owners of the simple steps they can take to help prevent them from being becoming a victim.

"Don't leave any valuables visible and remove tools from your van overnight. If you can't remove the tools, then it is a good idea to fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.

"Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one.

"We also recommend using an approved steering lock or gear clamps."

For more advice visit herts.police.uk, and if you have any information about van thefts in Welwyn Hatfield call the Herts force on 101.

