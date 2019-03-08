Welwyn Hatfield politicians fight to stop partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield politicians - from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives - have all pledged to fight the partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grant Shapps signing the 17 June dated letter to the East and North Herts CCG CEO Beverley Flowers. Picture: Supplied. Grant Shapps signing the 17 June dated letter to the East and North Herts CCG CEO Beverley Flowers. Picture: Supplied.

In a letter addressed to the East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is currently seeking views on closing the QEII at night, Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps said "it flies in the face of the original commitment."

READ MORE: NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre

"You will no doubt be aware that just over a decade ago the people of Welwyn Hatfield were promised a super hospital," Mr Shapps said in the letter (online here).

"I appreciate this was before your time, but all of us in Welwyn Hatfield were repeatedly given pledges by health bosses that the QEII, and local A&E services in particular, would be protected."

He said that Welwyn Hatfield residents have not forgotten these pledges.

Grant Shapps asked East and North Herts CCG CEO Beverley Flowers and chair Dr Prag Moodley to reply to his questions by June 27. Picture: Supplied. Grant Shapps asked East and North Herts CCG CEO Beverley Flowers and chair Dr Prag Moodley to reply to his questions by June 27. Picture: Supplied.

"Moreover, in more recent discussions, the CCG and hospital trust agreed to look at encouraging patients who use Lister A&E at night for emergency cases, to better utilise the Urgent Care Centre," he said.

Labour is taking more of a people power approach and has set up an online petition on its website.

You may also want to watch:

"The people of Welwyn Hatfield deserve much better and I urge everyone to sign the petition I have started," said Labour's parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Rosie Newbigging.

"Together we can show those in power that we cannot accept these cuts to our NHS.

"The urgent care centre has never been a substitute for a fully functioning hospital with a 24-hour A&E.

"This proposed reduction in opening hours is another nail in the coffin of local provision.

She is also trying to find a date to discuss the plans further with the CEO of East and North Herts CCG, which Mr Shapps has also done.

Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats said in a statement that they have reacted "angrily" to the news.

Lib Dem Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council group leader Malcolm Cowan, said: "Having people like me sent up to Stevenage is one of the reasons it is overwhelmed.

"We need a publicity effort to tell people they can be treated locally at QEII."

To give feedback and find local meetings please go online here: qeiiucc.enhertsccg.nhs.uk/events.