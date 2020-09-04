Pay-what-you-can Hatfield café which raises money for Resolve set to reopen

The new Sparks Community Cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A Hatfield café where customers are encouraged to pay-what-they-can has confirmed it will be reopening in September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre was dedicated to the former WHBC mayor Lynne Sparks. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. The centre was dedicated to the former WHBC mayor Lynne Sparks. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The Sparks Community Café closed during the early months of the coronavirus in March and has struggled to reopen due to the uncertainty surrounding the hospitality sector.

CEO of Resolve Joe Heeney, who started the café and homeless shelter, both located at the bottom of Queensway, confirmed it will be back on Saturday, September 12 at 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

“But we are not re-opening the shelter from Queensway House anymore, due to the Government’s requirement to not re-open ‘communal shelters post-COVID lockdown for various reasons including public health concerns.

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

“We are really optimistic that the new service will be an even better project, providing long solutions to homelessness for people and the borough, for the future.”

To celebrate the new reopening, Sparks will offer free cakes and drinks to its customers.

For more see here.