Resolve night shelter officially opens in Hatfield

The cafe contains Resolve's Hatfield night Shelter. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

Resolve's night shelter for rough sleepers was officially opened at the weekend in Hatfield town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cafe was dedicated to former WHBC Mayor Lynne Sparks. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. The cafe was dedicated to former WHBC Mayor Lynne Sparks. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The shelter - which has a pay-what-you-want cafe dedicated to the late Welwyn Hatfield mayor Lynne Sparks - opened on Sunday underneath the Queensway House tower block.

The former mayor's son Tom told the paper Lynne was very passionate about the drugs and alcohol charity Resolve, helping to set up a temporary night shelter and raising money for the charity.

"My mum's dad died of alcoholism," he said, explaining why it was a cause close to her heart.

WHBC has given the charity a 10-year lease for the night shelter and supported it with various other costs.

Left to right: Ian Sparks, Joe Heeney, Mayor Roger Trigg, High Sherriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Left to right: Ian Sparks, Joe Heeney, Mayor Roger Trigg, High Sherriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

At the opening, Resolve CEO Joe Heeney told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "Today is the culmination of a year or so's work.

"I can't begin to tell you how happy I am with the support we have had from so many people.

"Not just individuals and organisations but across all spectrums, all walks of life, funding areas, local councils, town councillors, ordinary people.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Heeney hopes the shelter will provide the support vulnerable people need.

"We worked with a lady, who was four years without a home that was sofa surfing and nobody knew."

During 2017, Resolve was able to help 75 per cent of homeless people move into stable accommodation, and last year around six people who were sleeping rough were helped back into work.

"Very often people who are sleeping rough haven't been [at work] for a long time," he explained.

The new sparks community cafe was enjoyed by young and old. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. The new sparks community cafe was enjoyed by young and old. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

80 per cent of Resolve's staff are former addicts that also help people with recovery.

"We have empathy with people, its not the same as sympathy, we know the work can be done," Mr Heeney said.

Rooms in the shelter were also dedicated to the late Tommy Cochrane - who died of an overdose - and the day was attended by his parents Colin and Hazel Cochrane.

Cllr Nick Pace, WHBC executive member for housing and community, said: "As well as providing a warm place to sleep at night, we hope the shelter will enable all our local partners to work more closely with people to help them get back on their feet."

The opening on Sunday was very crowded. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. The opening on Sunday was very crowded. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The shelter and cafe are not yet complete as some work still needs doing, but the aim is to open it by the end of the month.

Resolve has received support from Ocado, Hertfordshire county councillors, Mears, ARISE, Wellfield Trust, Recover and FReSch, the Wheat Quarter, Tesco, Austin's Funeral Directors, Hertfordshire Community Foundation and WHBC to open and run the cafe and night shelter.