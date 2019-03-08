Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept
PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2019
A new café has opened in Hatfield where you can pay-what-you-can.
Resolve's Sparks Community Café - dedicated to the late Welwyn Hatfield mayor Lynne Sparks - is getting busier every day.
But day manager Dean Norris, of the Resolve-run night shelter which is located at the back of the Queensway-site café, said the pay-what-you-can concept is a little difficult at first.
"People don't want to seem tight and they don't want to over-pay," Mr Norris explained.
"The café is really for the community and we have kids coming in during the school holidays and helping out."
The money patrons offer goes towards the running of the drugs and alcohol charity.
It pays for g like a bed, breakfast and a meal for one night (£10) or a meal for someone who cannot afford it (£5).
Mr Norris said: "Our chef is amazing. He makes everything fresh and you need to try the onion soup."
Chef Bradley Hill, 23, believes in cooking everything fresh with good quality ingredient, saying "going through and cooking with packets is child's play".
Mr Hill, who lives locally, was a little apprehensive about taking the job as the area "doesn't have the greatest reputation" but said he's liked it so far and really enjoys talking to the customers.
He said: "There's nothing around here like it. I'm always seeing new faces and the word is spreading."
He thinks the community can really support people in the area who are "struggling just to get something to eat".
"I eat out whenever I want and I think you take for granted if you can afford it."
The shelter - officially opened on June 30 - has 10 people boarding and Mr Norris is hopeful they can support most to go in to homes.
He said: "Our volunteers are fantastic and give so much of their time."
"We'd love some more."
If you do visit the Welwyn Hatfield Times can recommend its sweet chilli halloumi wrap.
Resolve has also received support from Ocado, Hertfordshire county councillors, Mears, ARISE, Wellfield Trust, Recover and FReSch, the Wheat Quarter, Tesco, Austin's Funeral Directors, Hertfordshire Community Foundation and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to open and run the café and night shelter.