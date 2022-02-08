Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation

Residents have slammed a consultation held by a housing developer to promote their revised plans for the Shredded Wheat Southside scheme.

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing held a webinar and a drop-in consultation last week at Christchurch in the Tewin Road with just seven days' notice.

Residents raised a number of concerns with the proposed plans, claiming they go againstthe existing planning permission granted in 2018, with buildings too tall and 838 flats instead of the already approved 643.

Keep the G in WGC, Welwyn Garden City Society and Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust encouraged their members to attend the consultation, and have now further revealed their concerns.

“It was more of a PR exercise than a consultation,” said Keep the G in WGC founder Martin Norman.

“Once residents had seen the exhibition, they tell us again and again how they feel about these new proposals – they are angry, concerned, frustrated.

“They tell us it is too dense, too high, too commercial in design. Stating that the proposed numbers of one and two bed flats do not adequately support the housing needs of local residents.”

Clive Wilson, chair of WGC Society, also believes the consultation was misleading, adding: “What was the most shocking was the poor quality of their feedback form.

“It was designed to mislead people into saying it was a great proposal. It is Metropolitan in name and metropolitan in nature.

“Also, the baseline should include the existing planning permission from 2018. The council needs to moderate a future meaningful consultation.”

Tony Skottowe, of the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust, took issue with the how the view of the silos at the Shredded Wheat site are being impacted by the proposed development.

“The new designs make the view of the silos even narrower, which is clearly not acceptable in terms of the council’s own policy that the views of the silos should be sacrosanct,” he said.

“What’s more, the design could be from anywhere, it bears no resemblance to a Garden City and doesn’t follow basic design rules.

“It’s a poor design and the town deserves better.”

Peatree ward councillor Russ Platt has urged any residents with objections to the plans to contact MTVH directly.